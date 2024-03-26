Ademola Onikoyi Retires: End of an Era for Nigerian Cricket

Former captain and wicketkeeper of the Nigerian national men's cricket team, Ademola Onikoyi, has announced his retirement from international cricket, marking the end of a distinguished 19-year career. His retirement follows Nigeria's participation in the 2023 African Games in Ghana, where the team exited in the group stages. Onikoyi, who also represented various clubs and state teams, has been a pivotal figure in Nigerian cricket, both on and off the pitch.

Advertisment

Remarkable Journey and Contributions

Onikoyi's cricket career began at Methodist Boys High School in Lagos, from where he ascended to the national team in 2004. Throughout his career, he played for notable teams including the Lagos and Kaduna state cricket teams, and clubs such as Howzat Pioneers and Sheen Park C.C. His leadership and skill behind the stumps, coupled with his batting prowess, have been instrumental in elevating the profile of cricket in Nigeria.

Gratitude and Acknowledgments

Advertisment

In his retirement statement, Onikoyi expressed deep gratitude towards his coaches, teammates, families, and the cricket community for their support. He reminisced about the honor of representing Nigeria and the privilege of contributing to the sport's development. The Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) also extended their appreciation for Onikoyi's service, commending his dedication and hoping his legacy inspires future generations.

Looking Forward

As Onikoyi steps away from international cricket, his departure signifies a significant moment for Nigerian cricket. His career not only highlights individual excellence but also the growth of cricket in Nigeria. His legacy is expected to inspire young cricketers, ensuring his impact on the sport will continue to be felt for years to come.