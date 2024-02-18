ADDiTEC Racing: Merging Motorsport and Technology to Revolutionize Automotive Manufacturing

In an exhilarating merge of high-octane motorsport and cutting-edge technology, ADDiTEC has announced the launch of ADDiTEC Racing, a dynamic foray into the world of professional racing. This strategic move is not just about the thrill of the race; it's a showcase of ADDiTEC's innovative additive manufacturing solutions, aiming to revolutionize the automotive sector. With the debut set at the prestigious HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY in Florida, ADDiTEC Racing is gearing up to make an indelible mark on the Porsche GT3 Cup Trophy and other series events.

Racing Towards Innovation

At the heart of ADDiTEC Racing is a mission to blend the worlds of racing and technology seamlessly. ADDiTEC, renowned for its high-performance additive manufacturing technologies, sees motorsports as the perfect arena to demonstrate the capabilities of its metal 3D printing techniques. The company boasts two pioneering technologies: a wire-based laser DED system equipped with a powerful 6kW laser and a robotic architecture, alongside LMJ technology that utilizes a drop-on-demand liquid metal printing process. By integrating LMJ and LDED printed parts into their racing cars, ADDiTEC Racing is not just competing; it's innovating at breakneck speed.

A New Era of Motorsport

The launch of ADDiTEC Racing represents a significant strategic move for the company. Through the acquisition of race assets and the recruitment of top-tier professional drivers, ADDiTEC is poised to make a splash in the motorsports scene. However, the ambition goes beyond merely crossing the finish line first. The team plans to provide live demonstrations of automotive part printing at each race event, offering a tangible glimpse into the future of car manufacturing. This initiative aims to drive the adoption of additive manufacturing technologies in the automotive sector, showcasing their potential to enhance performance, efficiency, and innovation.

Revving Up for the Future

As ADDiTEC Racing prepares for its debut at the HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY, the excitement is palpable. This venture is more than a race; it's a statement. By leveraging its additive manufacturing solutions, ADDiTEC is not just entering motorsports but setting the stage for a new era in automotive technology. The company's commitment to innovation and its strategic approach to integrating technology with the visceral thrill of racing is poised to captivate audiences and industry insiders alike.

In the high-speed world of motorsports, ADDiTEC Racing is a beacon of innovation, racing towards a future where technology and speed converge in spectacular fashion. With every turn of the track, ADDiTEC Racing is not just chasing victory; it's driving the automotive sector towards an exciting, technology-infused horizon.