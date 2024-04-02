Addison James Wins Dominica's First Medal at CARIFTA Games 2023 in Grenada

Addison James has etched his name in history by winning Dominica's first medal at the 51st CARIFTA Games, held in St. Georges, Grenada. Competing in the Under-20 Boys Javelin event, James secured a bronze medal, marking a significant achievement for both himself and his country. This milestone comes as a beacon of inspiration for young athletes in Dominica and across the Caribbean.

Proud Moments and Strategic Throws

James entered the competition with determination, managing a best throw of 65.50 meters in the first round, which propelled him into the subsequent rounds. Despite facing a setback with a foul throw, encouragement from his coach, Joel Hamilton, helped him refocus and ultimately secure the third spot on the podium. His accomplishment is not just a personal victory but a proud moment for his country, setting a new personal best and raising Dominica's flag on the international stage.

Support and Encouragement

Brendan Williams, President of the Dominica Amateur Athletes Association (DAAA), and Joel Hamilton, James's coach, were instrumental in his journey. Their guidance and support played a crucial role in his preparation and performance. Williams's pride in James's work ethic and achievement reflects the collective support from his family, coach, and the Westmar Rangers club. This achievement is a testament to the potential of hard work, dedication, and the right support system.

Looking Forward

This historic win at the CARIFTA Games is more than just a medal; it's a source of national pride and a beacon of hope for aspiring athletes in Dominica. As the island celebrates this victory, it also turns its eyes towards the future, recognizing the need for better sports infrastructure and support for its athletes. James's success at the CARIFTA Games is a step towards greater achievements for Dominica in the realm of international sports, promising a brighter future for its young athletes.