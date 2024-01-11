en English
Gaming

Adda52 Online Poker Series Set to Revolutionize Indian Poker Scene with ₹15 Cr Prize Pool

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Adda52 Online Poker Series Set to Revolutionize Indian Poker Scene with ₹15 Cr Prize Pool

India’s premier online poker platform, Adda52, has unveiled its forthcoming Adda52 Online Poker Series (AOPS). Scheduled from January 27 to February 18, 2024, the series boasts a colossal prize pool of ₹15 Cr. The AOPS will feature 23 trophy events, and four of these premier events will culminate in live final tables aboard the Deltin Royale in Goa, merging the online and offline poker experiences in an innovative way.

Democratizing Poker with Low Buy-Ins and Daily Satellite Tournaments

The AOPS is designed to democratize poker by offering low entry buy-ins starting at ₹550. This move aims to encourage wider participation, allowing poker enthusiasts from various socio-economic backgrounds to compete. In addition to this, the series will also host daily satellite tournaments, making the thrill of high-stakes poker accessible at an entry fee of just ₹110.

Massive Winnings and the AOPS Leaderboard

The series’ main event, with its jaw-dropping ₹3 Cr prize pool, promises to be the highlight of the AOPS. Beyond the main event, players can also secure winnings of ₹35 Lakh through the AOPS Leaderboard, further enhancing the appeal of the series. The promise of such significant winnings is set to attract a broad audience of poker enthusiasts, thereby fostering a robust poker community in India.

The Role of AOPS in Fostering a Vibrant Poker Community

Speaking about the AOPS, Joydeep Mukherjee, CMO of Deltatech Gaming, expressed his excitement and optimism. His sentiments reflect the shared enthusiasm for the series and its potential in fostering a vibrant poker community in India. The AOPS’s commitment to revolutionizing the gaming experience by blending the virtual and physical worlds of poker is a testament to this vision.

Gaming India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

