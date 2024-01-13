en English
Adani Pledges Support to Para Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone: An Inspirational Journey

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Adani Pledges Support to Para Cricketer Amir Hussain Lone: An Inspirational Journey

Amir Hussain Lone, a 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir, has become an emblem of resilience and determination, inspiring millions across the globe. Lone, who lost both his arms in a tragic accident at his father’s mill when he was eight, has defied all odds to embrace the sport he loves. As the captain of the Jammu and Kashmir Para cricket team, Lone has been playing cricket professionally since 2013, using his shoulder and neck to bat, and his legs to bowl.

Support from Gautam Adani and Sachin Tendulkar

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has lauded Lone’s courage and pledged the support of the Adani Foundation for his ‘unique journey.’ Adani’s commitment to providing every possible assistance reaffirms the power of human spirit in overcoming adversity. The recognition from Adani is a testament to Lone’s unwavering dedication to cricket and his inspirational journey.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has also expressed his admiration for Lone. Tendulkar shared his desire to meet Lone and obtain a jersey with Lone’s name on it. This endorsement from Tendulkar, often deemed the ‘God of Cricket,’ adds a remarkable chapter to Lone’s extraordinary cricketing journey.

Lone’s Inspirational Journey and Unique Playing Style

Lone’s story is not just one of personal triumph, but it also serves as motivation for countless others facing challenges. His unique playing style, batting with his shoulder and neck, and bowling with his legs, has garnered widespread attention. Lone’s resilience and passion for cricket have been a beacon of hope and inspiration for many, proving that physical limitations can be transcended by sheer willpower and determination.

Acknowledgement and Gratitude

Lone, in response to the support and recognition, expressed his gratitude and his desire to meet Tendulkar. His wife, Shokji Jan, also conveyed her appreciation to both Adani and Tendulkar for their support. As Lone continues to inspire with his indomitable spirit and love for cricket, he stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when one refuses to be defined by their circumstances.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

