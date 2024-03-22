Adamson vs Fil-Am Nation Select: 2024 NBTC Nationals Crown Showdown

MANILA -- In a thrilling culmination to the 2024 NBTC National Finals, Adamson and Fil-Am Nation Select-USA are set to battle for the championship title. Both teams emerged victorious in their respective semifinal matches on Friday night at the Mall of Asia Arena, setting the stage for an epic showdown.

Advertisment

Semifinal Showdowns

Fil-Am Nation Select overcame Batang Tiaong with a score of 81-72, marking their return to the Finals for the second consecutive year. Terrence Hill was a force to be reckoned with, notching 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. He was well-supported by Andy Gemao and Jacob Bayla, who added 15 and 12 points, respectively. On the other side, Adamson secured their finals berth by narrowly defeating Mapua High School with a 70-65 victory. John Ray Abayon led the charge with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Justine Garcia and Vince Reyes each contributed 14 points.

Road to the Championship

Advertisment

This finals appearance marks a first for the Baby Falcons, the reigning UAAP champions, in the Philippine national under-19 basketball championship. Conversely, Fil-Am Nation Select aims to avenge their loss in last year's finals against National University-Nazareth School. The match-up promises an intense battle as both teams vie for their first NBTC title. Furthermore, the Division 2 finals will feature Top Flight Sports Canada against Eco Green Technology-Makati, adding to the excitement of the tournament's conclusion.

All-Star Saturday Highlights

Before the championship games, the NBTC will showcase the best young Filipino talent during All-Star Saturday. The adidas-NBTC All-Star Game is the main event, preceded by various competitions including the Manila Live Girls All-Star Game, the adidas Three-Point Shootout, and more. These events highlight the depth of talent in Philippine basketball, setting the stage for future stars to shine.

As the NBTC National Finals approach, basketball fans are eagerly anticipating the clash between Adamson and Fil-Am Nation Select. This match-up not only represents the pinnacle of youth basketball in the Philippines but also a chance for both teams to etch their names in the history books. The stage is set for a memorable showdown at the Mall of Asia Arena.