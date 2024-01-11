Adamson University's Lady Baby Falcons Soar High with Eighth Consecutive Win in UAAP Season 86 Tournament

In a riveting display of volleyball prowess, Adamson University's high school girls' volleyball team, the Lady Baby Falcons, clinched their eighth consecutive win in the UAAP Season 86 tournament. Their victory came at the expense of De La Salle Santiago Zobel School (DLSZ) in a match played at the Adamson Gym in Ermita, Manila. The final scores read a decisive 25-13, 25-10, 25-12, reflecting the Lady Baby Falcons' dominance throughout the match.

Strategic Plays and Stellar Performances

The Lady Baby Falcons capitalized on their opponent's attack errors and defensive lapses. Shaina Nitura and Jennel Arasan delivered key plays that further bolstered Adamson's position. Despite some players feeling under the weather and missing a few practice days, the team displayed commendable resilience and team spirit.

Coach's Perspective

Although the team's performance was noteworthy, head coach JP Yude expressed a lack of complete satisfaction. He acknowledged the need for the team to prepare rigorously for their next formidable opponent, NU(NS). He also emphasized the importance of maintaining the winning streak and further improving the team's performance.

Other Matches and Standings

In other matches, Far Eastern University-Diliman (FEU-D) claimed a bounce-back win against Ateneo High School, thus maintaining its second-place position with a 6-2 record. The University of Santo Tomas (UST) also emerged victorious against the University of the Philippines Integrated School (UPIS), securing them a third-place standing with a 5-3 record. The National University Nazareth School trails just behind UST, and the Ateneo Blue Eagles are in the sixth place. UPIS, however, is still on the hunt for their first win of the season.