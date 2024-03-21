Adamson Secures Semifinal Spot in NBTC National Finals, Sets Showdown with Mapua

MANILA -- Reigning UAAP champions Adamson High School is through to the semifinals of the 2024 Smart-NBTC National Finals after an 88-77 triumph over Yengskivel Sportswear, Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena. With this victory, Adamson sets up a highly anticipated semifinal clash with NCAA Season 99 bronze medalist Mapua High School, promising an electrifying battle on the court.

Path to the Semifinals

Five players from Adamson scored in double digits in a game that showcased the team's depth and versatility. Gab de Jesus led the charge with 17 points off the bench, while Earl Medina's sharpshooting from beyond the arc contributed 15 points to the victory. Their efforts were pivotal in overcoming Yengskivel Sportswear's challenge and securing their spot in the next round. On the other side, Mapua High School secured its semifinal berth with a 71-63 win against the University of Santo Tomas, setting the stage for an exciting showdown with Adamson.

Other Semifinal Contenders

The other side of the semifinals bracket features a matchup between the dominant Fil-Am Nation Select-USA and the impressive Batang Tiaong. Fil-Am Nation Select-USA showcased their prowess with a commanding 95-63 victory over One Media TV48 Naga, bolstered by Terrence Hill's 22-point performance. Meanwhile, Batang Tiaong's come-from-behind 80-66 win against San Sebastian College-Recoletos was led by Nico Mulingtapang and Mowell Morales, setting up another intriguing semifinal clash.

NBTC All-Star Game Highlights

The NBTC All-Star Game, set to take place on Saturday, will feature top high school talents from across the nation. Team Heart and Team Hustle, comprising standout players from various teams, will go head-to-head in what promises to be a showcase of the country's burgeoning basketball talent. The All-Star festivities will also include the Manila Live Girls All-Star Game, Three-Point Shootout, Shooting Stars competition, Skills Challenge, and the Manila Showcase, making it a must-watch event for basketball aficionados.

As the NBTC National Finals continue to unfold, the stage is set for thrilling basketball action. The semifinal matchups promise intense competition, as teams vie for a spot in the championship game. With the nation's top high school basketball talents on display, the NBTC National Finals is more than just a tournament; it's a glimpse into the future of Philippine basketball.