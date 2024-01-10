en English
Europe

Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:50 pm EST
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships

In the heart of Kaunas, Lithuania, the battle for the European Figure Skating Championships’ men’s title is unfolding with a plot twist. Adam Siao Him Fa, the defending champion from France, holds the reins despite a shaky start, leading the men’s short program with a score of 94.13 points. This triumph places him in a promising position to retain his European title, setting the stage for an exhilarating contest.

Subtle Triumphs and Monumental Upsets

The championships have had their share of surprises. Swiss skater Lukas Britschgi and Estonia’s Aleksandr Selevko are giving Siao Him Fa a run for his title. Particularly noteworthy is Selevko’s performance, which marked a personal best for the Estonian skater. However, the road to the podium isn’t paved with gold for all contenders. Italy’s Matteo Rizzo, last year’s silver medalist, found himself lagging significantly behind after a flawed performance. Even more surprising was the fate of French skater Kevin Aymoz, who failed to qualify for the free skate due to multiple errors.

Debut Pair Takes the Lead

Meanwhile, in pairs skating, the Georgian pair Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava have emerged as the leaders after their short program. In their debut season as partners, they’ve shown exceptional synergy, placing them in an excellent position to clinch the title. German pair Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin are close on their heels in second place, while Italy’s Lucrezia Beccari and Matteo Guarise are in third. Defending champions Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii of Italy found themselves in a precarious seventh place after a series of errors.

A Championship Shaped by Global Politics

The championships have also seen the ripple effects of global politics, with the absence of Russian and Belarusian athletes. The nations have been barred from International Skating Union events in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The pairs free skate is slated to conclude on Thursday, marking another thrilling day in the world of figure skating.

The men’s competition, led by Siao Him Fa, concludes on Friday, 12th January. As the defending champion, all eyes are on him to see if he can maintain his lead and secure his second consecutive European title.

Europe Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

