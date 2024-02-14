Adam Scott Receives Sponsor's Exemption for Genesis Invitational at Favorite Course

Adam Scott, a 14-time PGA Tour winner and past Masters champion, humbly accepted a sponsor's exemption to compete in the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club, his favorite American course. Despite not qualifying through his PGA Tour standing, Scott's impressive history at Riviera, with seven top-10 finishes in 17 starts, made him an ideal candidate for the invitation.
A Second Chance at Riviera
Scott is no stranger to success at Riviera Country Club. His last victory at the iconic course came in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic brought the golf season to a screeching halt. Now, he's looking to regain his form and compete at a high level once again.
Aligning Interests for PGA Tour Players
As the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council chairman, Scott is grateful for the new equity plan for players. He believes that aligning their interests with the tour will be a great reward for their dedication to the sport.
Strong Form and High Hopes
Despite not initially qualifying for the limited field event, Scott's experience and skill make him a contender for victory at the Genesis Invitational. He currently ranks fifth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained approaching the green and third in proximity to the hole, indicating his strong form heading into the tournament.
Adam Scott, a former world No. 1, will tee off at the 2024 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, from February 15-18. Currently listed by sportsbooks at +3300 to win the tournament, Scott is set to make his third Tour start this season.
