Adam Peters Joins Washington Commanders as General Manager; Head Coach Search Begins

The Washington Commanders, under the ownership of Josh Harris, have secured Adam Peters as their new General Manager in a significant shift for the organization. Peters, who has an impressive track record with the 49ers, Broncos, and Patriots, is anticipated to sign a five-year agreement early this week. His appointment is seen as a victory for the Commanders and an important step towards bringing credibility to the team.

Eyeing New Head Coach

Following the appointment of Peters, the Commanders' attention will immediately pivot towards the search for a new head coach. The team's owner had previously expressed the need to secure a football operations executive before launching the quest for a head coach. The first candidate to be interviewed for the position is Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn.

Other potential contenders for the head coaching role include Lions' defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Rams' defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Ravens' defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, and Texans' offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. All these candidates have reportedly been requested for interviews by the team.

Changes in the Draft Process

Adam Peters' arrival signifies a shift in the draft process for the Washington Commanders. For the first time in 2024, Peters will lead the team's draft process, with an immediate focus on upgrading the linebacker position. Currently, Jamin Davis is the only standout in this group.

The team is considering the acquisition of a veteran through free agency, while also keeping an eye on Junior Colson, the recent college football championship winner who declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.