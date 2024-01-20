Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim: Top Contenders in the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament

With the release of live betting odds for the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament, two golfers, Adam Hadwin and Si Woo Kim, have been spotlighted as notable contenders. These players have been singled out based on their current odds, unique playing styles, and previous tournament performances, offering intriguing possibilities for those participating in live betting.

Adam Hadwin: The Steady Performer

Adam Hadwin, listed at +1200 at the SI Sportsbook, has earned his reputation as a steady performer on the green. Known for his consistent performance and his ability to maintain his composure under pressure, Hadwin is seen as a strong and reliable bet. His credibility is further cemented by his significant achievement of scoring a 59 in the 2017 American Express, a feat that not many can claim.

Si Woo Kim: The High-Stakes Player

Si Woo Kim, on the other hand, carries odds of +2200 in the same sportsbook. Kim is a player known for his dramatic play style and his ability to excel in high-stress situations. This makes him a higher risk-reward bet, but one that can yield considerable returns if successful. His previous win at the 2021 American Express underscores his potential to perform well in the tournament and provides a tantalizing prospect for bettors.

KeyCompete Model's Suggestions

The KeyCompete model has suggested both Hadwin and Kim as valuable picks at their current odds. This indication is based on their individual playing styles, historical performances, and current form. As the 2024 American Express PGA Tournament unfolds, these two players will undoubtedly be of great interest to those engaging in live betting.