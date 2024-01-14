Adam Copeland’s Ascent in All Elite Wrestling: A Quest for TNT Championship

Professional wrestler, Adam Copeland, continues his ascent within All Elite Wrestling (AEW) with his eyes firmly set on the TNT Championship, currently held by Christian Cage. To this end, Copeland has introduced ‘The Cope Open,’ a series of open challenges inviting wrestlers to face him in the ring. The latest episode on January 13 saw Lee Moriarty, known as ‘Taiga Style,’ stepping up to the challenge.

Copeland’s Dominance in AEW Collision

At AEW Collision, Moriarty challenged Copeland, engaging in a match that was a testament to both wrestlers’ skill and tenacity. Despite Moriarty’s targeted attacks on Copeland’s arm and his confident claim that he would make Copeland tap out, the match’s outcome was different. Copeland, demonstrating his dominance, neutralized Shane Taylor’s distraction with a spear and forced Moriarty to submit with a hold known as the Grindhouse, securing his victory.

The Cope Open: A Platform for Rising Stars

‘The Cope Open’ is not merely a step in Copeland’s quest for the TNT Championship, it also serves as a platform for emerging wrestlers to showcase their abilities. Griff Garrison was the first to answer the call but fell to Copeland’s prowess. This time, it was Moriarty’s turn. Though he didn’t win, Moriarty’s valiant fight against the respected veteran Copeland was a testament to his talent and potential in the ring.

A Message to TNT Champion: Christian Cage

Following his victory over Moriarty, Copeland wasted no time in addressing his ultimate target: Christian Cage and the TNT Championship. His message was clear and direct, emphasizing his determination to challenge Cage for the title. As Copeland continues to climb the ranks within AEW through his open challenges, the wrestling world waits in anticipation of the eventual face-off between Copeland and Cage.