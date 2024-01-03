en English
Sports

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans

Adam Copeland, famously known as Edge in WWE and now a part of AEW, recently shared insightful reflections on his wrestling career during an interview with Sam Roberts for NotSam Wrestling. The conversation saw Copeland speak candidly about the evolution of his wrestling persona, across different wrestling platforms, underlining his strategic shifts from a top babyface to a top heel.

Emulating the Icons

Adam Copeland’s career strategies have been heavily influenced by wrestling legends like Roddy Piper and Macho Man Randy Savage. He aimed to emulate their iconic personas, particularly aspiring to be the Roddy Piper to John Cena’s Hulk Hogan. Copeland stressed the significance of a strong rivalry in wrestling narratives, a tactic he adopted as others like Randy Orton, Dave Batista, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar made significant strides in their careers.

The AEW Journey and the Dramatic Twist

After completing his WWE contract last year, Copeland joined AEW. His journey in AEW was marked by a dramatic win at the Worlds End event, where he, wrestling under his real name, clinched the TNT Championship by defeating his former friend and tag team partner, Christian Cage. The drama unfolded further when Christian Cage turned the tables and used a title shot won earlier in the night by Killswitch to attack Copeland, leading to Cage reclaiming the title.

Retirement Plans and Future Aspirations

Looking forward, Copeland has expressed his wish for his final wrestling match to take place at Maple Leaf Gardens in Canada, the first venue where he ever saw pro-wrestling. He also mentioned his willingness to start an indie and book the Maple Leaf Gardens for his retirement match. Despite his illustrious career, Copeland continues to display a sense of humility and gratitude, acknowledging the limited time left in his wrestling career and expressing his desire to tell as many stories and help budding talents along the way.

Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

