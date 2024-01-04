Adam Cole’s Undisputed Kingdom Confronts MJF’s Absence, Reveals Future Aims

AEW Dynamite kicked off the year 2024 with a bang, as Adam Cole and his newly formed faction, the Undisputed Kingdom, took center stage, addressing the absence of MJF and laying out their ambitious future plans.

Formation of the Undisputed Kingdom

Adam Cole, alongside Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Roderick Strong, and Wardlow, made a resounding statement about their independence and their goals for the future. Dismissing any notion of dependency on MJF, Cole asserted that it was MJF who needed him, not the other way round, and that he had lost everything during their partnership.

Aim for Gold

Highlighting the bond with his current allies, Cole pointed out that Taven and Bennett, collectively known as The Kingdom, were the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champions. Roderick Strong, on the other hand, was set to go after the International title. The ultimate goal, however, as declared by Cole, was for Wardlow to capture the AEW World title. This title, he disclosed, would later be relinquished to him once he is medically cleared to compete.

Interruption and Brawl

The segment took an unexpected turn when Jay White entered the scene. Expressing his discontent with being manipulated as a pawn in the Undisputed Kingdom’s schemes, White, backed by The Gunns, initiated a brawl with Roderick Strong and The Kingdom. The situation escalated when The Acclaimed, and Billy Gunn intervened, joining forces to drive back the Undisputed Kingdom.

This episode of AEW Dynamite, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, also featured several matches and exclusive comments from AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. Orange Cassidy successfully defended his International Championship title against Dante Martin, adding another layer of excitement to the event.