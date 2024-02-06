Ada, Ohio: The Small Town Crafting NFL's Game Balls

In the heart of Ohio, a small town called Ada, with a population just a notch over 5,300, is etched into the annals of the National Football League's (NFL) history. Often overlooked, this modest town hosts a Wilson Sporting Goods plant that has been the birthplace of the NFL's game balls since 1955—a legacy spanning almost 70 years. As the spotlight beams on the star players, this unassuming town quietly shoulders the responsibility of crafting the very instrument that fuels the sport: the footballs.

Ada's Cornerstone: The Wilson Plant

Producing more than 700,000 handmade footballs annually, the Wilson plant in Ada, Ohio, has become a cornerstone of American football. The plant's manager, Andy Wentling, proudly acknowledges their role, especially during the frenzied period leading up to the Super Bowl. The anticipation envelopes the plant as the workforce meticulously crafts the official game balls.

The Art of Crafting Footballs

The process of creating these iconic footballs is steeped in tradition and involves five meticulous steps: cutting, sewing, turning, lacing, and molding. Each stage requires precision and a keen eye for detail, ensuring every football that leaves the plant is worthy of the NFL's stamp.

Embracing the Future

While deeply rooted in history, the Wilson plant is preparing for a significant shift. Plans are underway to relocate to a new state-of-the-art facility designed to accommodate growth, streamline processes, and provide an improved workspace for the dedicated team. Additionally, the new facility will feature a retail space and tours, inviting the world to witness first-hand the creation of the NFL's game balls.

As the upcoming Super Bowl draws closer, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have each received their lot of 108 footballs—half for practice and the other half for the all-important game day. As the players grip these balls, they hold a piece of Ada, Ohio—an unassuming town with an indelible mark on the NFL.