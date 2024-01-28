Actress Ana de Armas Presents Trophy at 2024 Australian Open in a Louis Vuitton Trunk

An intersection of sports and fashion graced the 2024 Australian Open when the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy was presented by none other than the celebrated Hollywood actress, Ana de Armas. Famous for her role in 'Blonde', de Armas stood out in a luxurious ensemble from Louis Vuitton, highlighting the event with a glamourous touch.

Star-Studded Presentation

The presentation took place before the Men's Singles Final match, which witnessed a heated battle between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Daniil Medvedev. Yet, before the athletes took the stage, the audience's attention was captured by the spectacle of de Armas unveiling the iconic trophy from a custom-made Louis Vuitton trunk.

The Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk

Since the inception of the Grand Slam tournament, the coveted award has been protected and transported in the luxurious Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunk. This trunk, a symbol of craftsmanship and luxury, was crafted by skilled artisans at the Maison's historic ateliers in Asnières. Despite some criticism labeling the box as 'tacky and unnecessary', its presence undeniably added a touch of luxury to the ceremony.

A Glamorous Ensemble

Adding to the glitz of the event, de Armas was attired in a long-sleeved circle wrap vinyl blouse, a Bouclé Monogram mini skirt, Silhouette ankle boots, all from Louis Vuitton. Her outfit was elegantly complemented by fine jewelry from the Louis Vuitton collection, including mini hoops, an earcuff, and an open ring, all in pink gold and diamonds.

This event was not just about the presentation of a trophy, but a celebration of the intersection of athleticism and luxury design. The presence of de Armas, the spectacle of the Louis Vuitton trunk, and the anticipation of the match all culminated into the unforgettable moment when the gleaming Norman Brookes Challenge Cup was unveiled before the spectators.