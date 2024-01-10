en English
Health

Actor Michael B. Jordan Dives into Sports and Wellness Industry

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
Actor Michael B. Jordan Dives into Sports and Wellness Industry

Renowned actor Michael B. Jordan, recognized for his remarkable physical transformations in blockbuster films like ‘Black Panther’ and the ‘Creed’ franchise, has embarked on a new journey into the world of sports and wellness. Recognizing the importance of fitness in his demanding roles, Jordan has become a significant figure in the industry, aligning his professional necessities with his business ventures.

Stepping into the Sports Domain

Jordan has made substantial investments in the English Premier League soccer team AFC Bournemouth and the F1 team Alpine, thereby extending his influence beyond the cinematic realm. His partnership with these high-profile sports entities is a reflection of his commitment to physical wellness and his passion for sports.

A New Venture in Wellness

In addition to his investments in sports, Jordan has co-founded MOSS, an innovative beverage that blends sea moss with organic juices and botanical extracts. MOSS is not just a wellness product; it’s a mission-driven venture. The company has pledged over $25,000 in donations to organizations advocating for marine environmental protections and promoting access to water sports for BIPOC communities. In doing so, Jordan and his team are actively contributing to the betterment of society and the environment.

Partnering with Propel Fitness Water

Jordan’s dedication to promoting wellness extends further with his collaboration with Propel Fitness Water. Together, they aim to support health and fitness organizations across the United States, ensuring that people from different walks of life have access to fitness resources and can adopt a healthy lifestyle.

The Importance of Balance

In an industry where burnout is commonplace, Jordan emphasizes the importance of a balanced lifestyle. His wellness routine involves not only a rigorous fitness regimen but also meditation and leisure activities such as gaming and spending time with his family. His approach to maintaining his physical and mental wellbeing provides a valuable lesson for those striving for success in demanding fields.

Health Investments Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

