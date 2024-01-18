Acrobatics as a Fitness Routine: The Inspiring Journey of Kristin Smorelli

Once a novice in the world of acrobatics, Kristin Smorelli, a 31-year-old mother of two from Sheboygan, Wisconsin, has made a remarkable transformation. After giving birth to her children, Archie and Fern, Kristin actively sought out exciting ways to stay fit. Her journey led her to Warped Studios, where she discovered her love for aerial skills.

Advertisment

Discovery and Growth

After struggling initially with climbing silk, Kristin's persistent efforts bore fruit. She started to excel in a variety of aerial performances, including straps, trapeze, and hoop. Her dedication to the art form led her to win three national aerial competitions, a testament to her growth and determination.

Family and Acrobatics

Advertisment

Her passion for acrobatics also influenced her son, Archie, who developed an interest in gymnastics at a young age. The mother-son duo often trains together, creating a unique bond through their shared love for the sport. Her daughter Fern, on the other hand, has a keen interest in reading and art, highlighting the diverse interests within the Smorelli household.

Juggling Motherhood and Passion

Kristin successfully juggles her roles as a mother and an acrobat, training five to six days a week while also teaching classes. She views acrobatics as her escape from life's pressures, a fulfilling stress release. As she prepares for her next competition in Las Vegas, Kristin continues to push the boundaries of her capabilities with a determination that inspires many.