Acee San Juan Joins Capgemini Women in Rugby Leadership Programme: A Leap Forward for Philippine Women's Rugby

Acee San Juan, the General Manager of the Philippine Rugby Football Union, has been selected for the prestigious 2023 Capgemini Women in Rugby Leadership Programme. This esteemed appointment signifies a significant stride in San Juan's career, reflecting her dedication and passion for the sport that took root during her university years.

A Multifaceted Journey

San Juan's journey in rugby is not limited to the administrative side. She has donned multiple hats throughout her career - as a player, coach, referee, educator, and development officer. This comprehensive involvement in the sport gives her a unique perspective, positioning her to enact positive changes for women's rugby in the Philippines.

An Inspired Decision

Although initially daunted by the prospect, San Juan's participation in the Grassroots to Global Connect Forum, held in tandem with the Women's Rugby World Cup 2021 in Auckland, inspired her to apply for the leadership programme. She sees this opportunity as a platform to hone her leadership skills and influence the trajectory of women's rugby in her home country.

Guidance and Support

The Capgemini Women in Rugby Leadership Programme is not just a title - it is an avenue for growth and development, offering executive coaching and mentorship. San Juan particularly values the guidance from a Capgemini coach, which she believes will be instrumental in her success. In addition, she appreciates the support network formed by the previous scholars from the programme. The sharing of experiences and advice among peers, she underscores, is crucial for navigating leadership challenges.

San Juan's proactive approach and her readiness to learn and grow are indicative of her potential as a supportive figure for future leaders in rugby. Her optimism and determination, amid the challenges of the leadership role, are commendable traits that would inspire many aspiring athletes and administrators in the sport.