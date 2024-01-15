Ace Buckner Shines at 2024 Hoophall Classic, Prepares for Clemson Journey

In a vibrant display of skill and determination, La Lumiere guard Ace Buckner emerged as a central figure in his team’s performance at the 2024 Hoophall Classic tournament. Despite the challenging schedule, La Lumiere triumphed in both of their matchups, underscoring their ability to overcome adversity and thrive in pressure-cooker situations.

La Lumiere’s Victorious Stride

The team’s first victory came against Sunrise Academy, with a final score of 75-64. This was no small feat, considering Sunrise Academy’s reputation in the basketball circuit. But the real test of La Lumiere’s mettle came in their second game against AZ Compass Prep. After trailing at halftime, the team rallied to clinch a nail-biting 47-46 victory. These back-to-back wins underscored the players’ resilience and their ability to deliver under intense pressure.

Ace Buckner: The Driving Force

Throughout these matches, Buckner’s contribution was instrumental. In the first game, he scored 19 points, provided six assists, stole the ball twice, and blocked three shots. In the second game, he added seven points, two assists, and a block to his tally. These figures might seem like just statistics, but they paint a picture of a player who was everywhere, doing everything his team needed him to.

Following In His Father’s Footsteps

Buckner’s connection with basketball runs deep. He has a powerful motivation to excel – to surpass his father’s achievements. His father, Greg Buckner, is a former NBA player and also a Clemson alumnus. Ace Buckner has committed himself to Clemson University for 2024, a decision influenced by these family ties. He acknowledges his father’s impact on his basketball journey, crediting him for his development as a player.

As the tournament concluded, Buckner’s performance offered a glimpse of the potential he carries. Not only as a Clemson recruit or an NBA aspirant, but as a beacon for his team and the basketball community at large.