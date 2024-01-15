en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Ace Buckner Shines at 2024 Hoophall Classic, Prepares for Clemson Journey

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Ace Buckner Shines at 2024 Hoophall Classic, Prepares for Clemson Journey

In a vibrant display of skill and determination, La Lumiere guard Ace Buckner emerged as a central figure in his team’s performance at the 2024 Hoophall Classic tournament. Despite the challenging schedule, La Lumiere triumphed in both of their matchups, underscoring their ability to overcome adversity and thrive in pressure-cooker situations.

La Lumiere’s Victorious Stride

The team’s first victory came against Sunrise Academy, with a final score of 75-64. This was no small feat, considering Sunrise Academy’s reputation in the basketball circuit. But the real test of La Lumiere’s mettle came in their second game against AZ Compass Prep. After trailing at halftime, the team rallied to clinch a nail-biting 47-46 victory. These back-to-back wins underscored the players’ resilience and their ability to deliver under intense pressure.

Ace Buckner: The Driving Force

Throughout these matches, Buckner’s contribution was instrumental. In the first game, he scored 19 points, provided six assists, stole the ball twice, and blocked three shots. In the second game, he added seven points, two assists, and a block to his tally. These figures might seem like just statistics, but they paint a picture of a player who was everywhere, doing everything his team needed him to.

Following In His Father’s Footsteps

Buckner’s connection with basketball runs deep. He has a powerful motivation to excel – to surpass his father’s achievements. His father, Greg Buckner, is a former NBA player and also a Clemson alumnus. Ace Buckner has committed himself to Clemson University for 2024, a decision influenced by these family ties. He acknowledges his father’s impact on his basketball journey, crediting him for his development as a player.

As the tournament concluded, Buckner’s performance offered a glimpse of the potential he carries. Not only as a Clemson recruit or an NBA aspirant, but as a beacon for his team and the basketball community at large.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
9 seconds ago
Paul Felder Contemplates Epic MMA Comeback Against Jim Miller
In a recent turn of events, former mixed martial artist and now UFC commentator, Paul Felder, has sparked conversations about a potential return to the Octagon. The buzz began during UFC Vegas 84 when Felder spoke with media members about a dialogue he had with Jim Miller, another veteran of the sport. Intriguingly, the discussion
Paul Felder Contemplates Epic MMA Comeback Against Jim Miller
Triumphant Wins Across Weight Categories in Recent Wrestling Tournament
4 mins ago
Triumphant Wins Across Weight Categories in Recent Wrestling Tournament
London Knights' 12th Consecutive Win: A Display of Unyielding Dominance
5 mins ago
London Knights' 12th Consecutive Win: A Display of Unyielding Dominance
Utah Utes Triumph Over Cal Golden Bears: A Career-High for 'The Mosquito'
11 seconds ago
Utah Utes Triumph Over Cal Golden Bears: A Career-High for 'The Mosquito'
Exhibition Football Match in Samba Spurs Sports Spirit Among Girls
31 seconds ago
Exhibition Football Match in Samba Spurs Sports Spirit Among Girls
Miami Heat Honors Dwyane Wade as They Face Off Against the Hornets
33 seconds ago
Miami Heat Honors Dwyane Wade as They Face Off Against the Hornets
Latest Headlines
World News
Paul Felder Contemplates Epic MMA Comeback Against Jim Miller
9 seconds
Paul Felder Contemplates Epic MMA Comeback Against Jim Miller
Utah Utes Triumph Over Cal Golden Bears: A Career-High for 'The Mosquito'
11 seconds
Utah Utes Triumph Over Cal Golden Bears: A Career-High for 'The Mosquito'
PIDE's Latest 'Discourse Magazine': A National Dialogue on Pakistan's Restructuring
14 seconds
PIDE's Latest 'Discourse Magazine': A National Dialogue on Pakistan's Restructuring
Oxfam Predicts Emergence of First Trillionaire Amid Widening Wealth Gap
21 seconds
Oxfam Predicts Emergence of First Trillionaire Amid Widening Wealth Gap
Federal Ombudsman Moves to Address Anti-Rabies Vaccine Shortage in Islamabad
27 seconds
Federal Ombudsman Moves to Address Anti-Rabies Vaccine Shortage in Islamabad
Exhibition Football Match in Samba Spurs Sports Spirit Among Girls
31 seconds
Exhibition Football Match in Samba Spurs Sports Spirit Among Girls
Miami Heat Honors Dwyane Wade as They Face Off Against the Hornets
33 seconds
Miami Heat Honors Dwyane Wade as They Face Off Against the Hornets
Shifts in Iowa Political Landscape Reflect National Trends in Republican Campaigns
46 seconds
Shifts in Iowa Political Landscape Reflect National Trends in Republican Campaigns
Goal Celebration Sparks Political Controversy: Israeli Footballer Arrested in Turkey
1 min
Goal Celebration Sparks Political Controversy: Israeli Footballer Arrested in Turkey
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app