Accra Sports Stadium: NSA Director General Defends Decision to Host Concerts

In a recent controversy surrounding the Accra Sports Stadium, Prof. Peter Twumasi, the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has come forward to justify the decision to suspend football activities for a musical concert during December 2023. The move, he asserts, is neither new nor detrimental, but a calculated strategy to generate revenue for maintenance and restoration of the stadium's pitch.

A Strategic Move to Boost Revenue

Twumasi, who has been at the helm of the NSA for several years, explained that the practice of renting out the stadium for musical concerts is an ongoing one. According to him, the revenue generated from such non-sporting events is a significant contributor to the NSA's income, which is then used to fund the upkeep and restoration of the stadium's pitch. The suspension of football activities, therefore, is not a sudden or erratic decision, but a part of an established strategy.

Precautions Taken to Protect the Pitch

Known for his meticulous approach, Twumasi revealed that the NSA incorporates a pitch insurance cover in their event calculations. This ensures that the pitch can be swiftly and efficiently restored after any potential damage caused by the concerts. In addition to this, he emphasized that stakeholders were informed well in advance about the stadium's unavailability for sporting events during December.

Concerts and Football - A Harmonious Co-Existence

On January 9, an inspection team dispatched by the Minister confirmed that the pitch had been completely restored, validating Twumasi's claims. The Director General reiterated that using stadiums for non-sporting events is a common practice worldwide and should not be viewed as detrimental to sports activities. Instead, it should be perceived as a symbiotic relationship where concerts and football can co-exist harmoniously, each contributing to the upkeep and vibrance of the stadium.