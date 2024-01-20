ACC to Unveil 2024 Football Schedule, Clemson's Matchups Highlighted

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has set the stage to fast-track the release of the 2024 football schedule, with an unveiling slated for Wednesday, January 24. The event will be broadcasted in a two-hour special on ACC Network and ESPN2, led by host Kelsey Riggs, and enriched by analysis from football pundits EJ Manuel, Eddie Royal, and Mark Richt.
Peek at Week 1 and Following Announcements
Ahead of the full disclosure, an early glimpse of the Week 1 schedule will be provided on Monday, followed by separate announcements for Thursday and Friday night games on Tuesday.
Expansion of the ACC
The 2024 season signifies a substantial shift for the ACC as it ushers in three new members: Cal, Stanford, and SMU. This expansion propels the total conference matchups from 56 to a more substantial 68 games.
Championship Game Details
The climax of the season, the championship game, is scheduled to be held at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on the first Saturday in December. The face-off will feature the two top-ranked teams of the conference.
Clemson's Matchups Highlighted
In the midst of all these changes, Clemson's schedule stands out with a protected matchup against Florida State in Tallahassee. Other highlights for Clemson include hosting Virginia, N.C. State, Louisville, and Stanford at home, and hitting the road for games against Wake Forest, Pitt, and Virginia Tech. The season will commence with Clemson confronting Georgia in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Adding to their non-conference home games, they will play against Appalachian State and The Citadel, and will host South Carolina for the annual Palmetto Bowl on November 30 at Memorial Stadium.