ACC Reprimands NC State Guard DJ Horne for Unsportsmanlike Conduct

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has administered a formal rebuke to North Carolina State guard DJ Horne for a display of unsporting conduct during a college basketball match against Wake Forest. On the foul line, with a mere 2.2 seconds left in the game, Horne was caught on camera making an inappropriate gesture: flashing both middle fingers. This act, deemed unsportsmanlike and unfitting, has drawn widespread attention from fans, media, and the ACC themselves.

ACC's Stance on the Incident

Following a comprehensive review of the game, the ACC has chosen to issue a formal reprimand to Horne for his actions. The conference made it clear that such behavior is unacceptable and tarnishes the spirit of the sport. Despite the incident, the ACC has refrained from making any further comments.

Horne's Apology and Continued Performance

Post the incident, Horne took to social media to express his regret for his actions. He acknowledged that his actions were disrespectful and a result of getting carried away in the heat of the moment. Despite the reprimand, Horne continues to be a significant asset for North Carolina State, leading the team in scoring and steals.

Game Outcome and Horne's Background

Despite the controversy, North Carolina State managed to pull off a comeback victory over Wake Forest, ending the game with an 83-76 scoreline. Horne, a 6-foot-2 graduate student, has previously played for Arizona State before joining North Carolina State, and has consistently proven his mettle by leading his team in scoring and steals.