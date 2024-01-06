ACC Basketball Showdown: Virginia Tech Hokies vs Florida State Seminoles

On January 6th, 2024, an ACC basketball showdown of epic proportions is set to unfold between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Florida State Seminoles. The battleground for the night will be the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida. The game, which is of immense significance to both teams, is scheduled for a 4 p.m. ET tip-off and will be broadcast on the ACC Network. For those who prefer digital platforms, updates will be available on the CBS Sports App, and live streaming will be facilitated by Fubo.

The Hokies’ Stand

The Virginia Tech Hokies, who are currently holding an overall record of 9-4, are aiming to rebound from a recent upsetting loss. Their four-game winning streak was abruptly ended by the Demon Deacons with a deflating scoreline of 86-63. Despite the setback, Hunter Cattoor and Tyler Nickel stood out, contributing 14 and 11 points respectively. The Hokies will be hoping to leverage their individual talents and collective resilience to turn the tables in the upcoming game.

The Seminoles’ Momentum

Contrastingly, the Florida State Seminoles enter the arena riding on the wave of a recent triumph over the Yellow Jackets. With an overall record of 7-6, the Seminoles are eager to build on their momentum. Chandler Jackson, who scored a season-high 14 points in the last game, will be a critical player for the Seminoles.

A History of Rivalry

The Hokies and Seminoles share a competitive history filled with thrilling encounters. The Seminoles have clinched six victories in their last ten face-offs. However, the Hokies emerged victorious in their most recent clash in March 2023, with a commanding score of 82-60. As the Hokies brace themselves for the challenge of playing away from home, this game could potentially pivot on this crucial factor. The upcoming ACC basketball clash promises to be an adrenaline-filled event, showcasing the power and talent of these two formidable teams.