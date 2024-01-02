en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Acalanes High School’s Floyd Burnsed Named Coach of the Year After State Championship Victory

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:08 pm EST
Acalanes High School’s Floyd Burnsed Named Coach of the Year After State Championship Victory

At the ripe age of 76, Floyd Burnsed, head coach of Acalanes High School’s football team, lifted his first state championship trophy, marking an unprecedented victory in the school’s history. Burnsed’s exceptional leadership has not only earned him the Bay Area News Group coach of the year title but also solidified his reputation as a driving force in high school football.

A Season of Triumphs

Despite a rocky start to the season, the Acalanes Dons, under Burnsed’s guidance, managed to turn the tide in their favor. They overcame their initial three losses and a critical game setback to clinch the NCS Division IV title, the NorCal 3-AA trophy, and ultimately, the state championship. Their victory over Birmingham was a testament to their resilience and the relentless spirit Burnsed ignited in them.

Burnsed’s Long List of Accomplishments

With a coaching career spanning decades, Burnsed’s list of accomplishments is nothing short of impressive. In addition to the recent state title, his ten league championships and four section titles from his time coaching Miramonte High School bear witness to his undeniable expertise and dedication to the sport.

Other Notable Coaches

The Bay Area’s high school football scene boasts other remarkable coaches. Krail of Los Gatos celebrated a NorCal 2-A crown, while Kolone Pua of South San Francisco revived the football program to win the CCS Division V championship. Darren Yafai of Christopher led his team to the CCS Division II final in his final season before retirement, ending his career on a high.

Charles Williams of Marin Catholic-Kentfield, the Chronicle’s 2023 Metro Player of the Year, led his team to North Coast Section, regional, and state (3-A) championships. Williams echoed a sentiment prevalent in every championship team, attributing success to a meticulous day-by-day, hour-by-hour, assignment-by-assignment attention to detail.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nike's Air Max 97 'Gundam': A Sneaker that Fuses Style, Comfort, and Nostalgia

By Salman Khan

Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective

By Salman Khan

Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed

By Salman Khan

Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals

By Salman Khan

Premier League Showdown: West Ham United vs Brighton ...
@Football · 2 mins
Premier League Showdown: West Ham United vs Brighton ...
heart comment 0
Pakenham Basketball Prodigy Cooper Lanting Signs with US College

By Salman Khan

Pakenham Basketball Prodigy Cooper Lanting Signs with US College
Mojo Rawley and The Rock Hint at Possible WWE Returns in 2024

By Salman Khan

Mojo Rawley and The Rock Hint at Possible WWE Returns in 2024
Beyond Football: A Look at Michigan and Washington’s Basketball Programs

By Salman Khan

Beyond Football: A Look at Michigan and Washington's Basketball Programs
Jaguars’ Victory: Beathard’s Impact and the Bears’ Strategic Advantage

By Salman Khan

Jaguars' Victory: Beathard's Impact and the Bears' Strategic Advantage
Latest Headlines
World News
Nike's Air Max 97 'Gundam': A Sneaker that Fuses Style, Comfort, and Nostalgia
37 seconds
Nike's Air Max 97 'Gundam': A Sneaker that Fuses Style, Comfort, and Nostalgia
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates
1 min
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
2 mins
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
2 mins
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
2 mins
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
2 mins
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
2 mins
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
2 mins
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
Premier League Showdown: West Ham United vs Brighton
2 mins
Premier League Showdown: West Ham United vs Brighton
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
11 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
14 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
47 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app