Acalanes High School’s Floyd Burnsed Named Coach of the Year After State Championship Victory

At the ripe age of 76, Floyd Burnsed, head coach of Acalanes High School’s football team, lifted his first state championship trophy, marking an unprecedented victory in the school’s history. Burnsed’s exceptional leadership has not only earned him the Bay Area News Group coach of the year title but also solidified his reputation as a driving force in high school football.

A Season of Triumphs

Despite a rocky start to the season, the Acalanes Dons, under Burnsed’s guidance, managed to turn the tide in their favor. They overcame their initial three losses and a critical game setback to clinch the NCS Division IV title, the NorCal 3-AA trophy, and ultimately, the state championship. Their victory over Birmingham was a testament to their resilience and the relentless spirit Burnsed ignited in them.

Burnsed’s Long List of Accomplishments

With a coaching career spanning decades, Burnsed’s list of accomplishments is nothing short of impressive. In addition to the recent state title, his ten league championships and four section titles from his time coaching Miramonte High School bear witness to his undeniable expertise and dedication to the sport.

Other Notable Coaches

The Bay Area’s high school football scene boasts other remarkable coaches. Krail of Los Gatos celebrated a NorCal 2-A crown, while Kolone Pua of South San Francisco revived the football program to win the CCS Division V championship. Darren Yafai of Christopher led his team to the CCS Division II final in his final season before retirement, ending his career on a high.

Charles Williams of Marin Catholic-Kentfield, the Chronicle’s 2023 Metro Player of the Year, led his team to North Coast Section, regional, and state (3-A) championships. Williams echoed a sentiment prevalent in every championship team, attributing success to a meticulous day-by-day, hour-by-hour, assignment-by-assignment attention to detail.