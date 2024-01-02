Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed

On a chilly night, as the floodlights blazed over the football field, Acalanes High School football team, under the guidance of the veteran coach Floyd Burnsed, clinched their first state championship victory. The victory was a testament to Burnsed’s prowess and the resilient spirit of Acalanes, a team that had faced an uphill battle from the onset.

The Journey to Victory

A rocky beginning with three initial losses, including a significant defeat by rival Campolindo, had cast a shadow on Acalanes’ prospects. However, the team, fortified by Burnsed’s 76 years of wisdom and experience, refused to bow down. The following weeks saw Acalanes embark on a remarkable turnaround, earning them a series of titles: the Diablo Athletic League Foothill Division title, the NCS Division IV title, and the NorCal 3-AA trophy. Their journey culminated in a triumphant 33-21 victory over Birmingham, securing the state championship.

A Town’s Elation

The town of Lafayette erupted in joy, their long-standing support for the team finally rewarded. The victory was not just Acalanes’—it belonged to every resident who had cheered from the bleachers, every local business that had sponsored the team, and every member of the community whose spirit the team carried onto the field.

Burnsed: A Legacy Cemented

For Burnsed, the victory was another jewel in an already illustrious career. His achievement earned him the Bay Area News Group coach of the year award, a fitting addition to his previous accolades of 10 league championships, four section titles, and a hall of fame induction from his time coaching Miramonte High School. Yet, for Burnsed, the real reward lay in the grit, determination, and teamwork exhibited by his boys.

As high school football season concluded, other notable coaches from the Bay Area high school football scene also made their mark. Krail from Los Gatos High School, Kolone Pua of South San Francisco, the new coach of Pittsburg High School, Jordan Seiden of Piedmont, and Darren Yafai of Christopher High School each etched their names in their respective schools’ history, guiding their teams to impressive victories and leaving indelible imprints on the field.