Academy Goalkeeper Alexei Rojas Advocates for Sustainability in Football at Eden Project Event

At the heart of the Eden Project's special weekend event, Reclaim, academy goalkeeper Alexei Rojas took centre stage to discuss the nexus of football and sustainability. The event, focusing on mental health and planetary wellbeing, provided an ideal platform for Rojas, a strong environmental advocate, to share his insights and experiences.
Football and Sustainability: An Unlikely Intersection
Sharing the stage with Elliot Arthur-Worsop, the founder of Football For Future, Rojas elaborated on his role in promoting sustainability within his academy. He has been instrumental in instigating several environmentally responsible changes, including the elimination of single-use plastic, the introduction of compostable packaging, and the improvement of recycling and waste management practices.
For Rojas, it is these small, sustainable choices that can collectively have a significant environmental impact. He firmly believes in the unique power of football to inspire sustainable actions on a global scale, transforming the industry into a powerful vehicle for change. To further his advocacy for sustainability, Rojas has also joined the Common Goal initiative.
The Green Football Weekend: A Step Towards Sustainability
Rojas' appearance at the Eden Project event comes just ahead of the Green Football Weekend, scheduled to commence on February 2. This initiative encourages football enthusiasts to make sustainable choices, such as considering vegetarian options, in a bid to score 'green goals' for their clubs.
The Green Football Weekend is a powerful call to action, aiming to mobilize fans, clubs, leagues, and partners to confront and mitigate the impact of climate change. It underscores the protective power of plant-based meals, urging fans to adopt vegetarian diets, while highlighting clubs' commitment to sustainability.
Climate Change: A Threat to Football
The initiative also brings to light the stark reality of climate change and its risk to football's future. With 150,000 games already cancelled each year due to pitch flooding, it is a grim reminder of the dire consequences of our actions. The campaign has garnered significant support, including from Sky Sports and Forest Green Rovers chairman Dale Vince, further emphasizing the urgent need for sustainability within football.
As Rojas' advocacy and the Green Football Weekend demonstrate, football has the potential to become a powerful catalyst for global sustainable change, one green goal at a time.