AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez May Find Long-Term Position at Centre-Half, Says Coach Stefano Pioli

In a recent revelation, AC Milan’s coach Stefano Pioli has cast light on the possible long-term positioning of the team’s left-back, Theo Hernandez. Pioli shared his belief that Hernandez may find his long-term position at centre-half, a role in which he has recently emerged as a competent and adaptable player.

Hernandez’s Performance in New Role

Hernandez’s recent performances in the centre-half position have been nothing short of impressive. Pioli lauded his strength, intelligence, and versatility, asserting that these qualities position him as a fitting candidate for this new role. He emphasized that Hernandez possesses the necessary physical, technical, and tactical abilities to excel in this challenging position.

An Effort to Prolong Career

Hernandez’s willingness to embrace this new role is not only indicative of his adaptability but also reflects his motivation to prolong his footballing career. Pioli praised Hernandez’s commitment to the team and his desire to contribute to AC Milan’s success in any way possible.

Impact on AC Milan’s Transfer Strategies

Interestingly, Hernandez’s success in the centre-half position could potentially influence AC Milan’s transfer strategies. However, Pioli was careful to underscore that any decision in this regard would require more time. The coach highlighted the dynamic nature of football, asserting the need to avoid rushing into fixed positions or making long-term plans without sufficient consideration.

