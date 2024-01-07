en English
Italy

AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez May Find Long-Term Position at Centre-Half, Says Coach Stefano Pioli

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez May Find Long-Term Position at Centre-Half, Says Coach Stefano Pioli

In a recent revelation, AC Milan’s coach Stefano Pioli has cast light on the possible long-term positioning of the team’s left-back, Theo Hernandez. Pioli shared his belief that Hernandez may find his long-term position at centre-half, a role in which he has recently emerged as a competent and adaptable player.

Hernandez’s Performance in New Role

Hernandez’s recent performances in the centre-half position have been nothing short of impressive. Pioli lauded his strength, intelligence, and versatility, asserting that these qualities position him as a fitting candidate for this new role. He emphasized that Hernandez possesses the necessary physical, technical, and tactical abilities to excel in this challenging position.

(Read Also: Thrilling Competition in Tamil Nadu Volleyball League 2024: Cuddalore With Us Leads)

An Effort to Prolong Career

Hernandez’s willingness to embrace this new role is not only indicative of his adaptability but also reflects his motivation to prolong his footballing career. Pioli praised Hernandez’s commitment to the team and his desire to contribute to AC Milan’s success in any way possible.

(Read Also: David and Candice Warner Celebrate Retirement in Style)

Impact on AC Milan’s Transfer Strategies

Interestingly, Hernandez’s success in the centre-half position could potentially influence AC Milan’s transfer strategies. However, Pioli was careful to underscore that any decision in this regard would require more time. The coach highlighted the dynamic nature of football, asserting the need to avoid rushing into fixed positions or making long-term plans without sufficient consideration.

0
Italy Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

