Africa

AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer Returns to Algeria National Team for African Nations Cup Finals

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:37 pm EST
AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer Returns to Algeria National Team for African Nations Cup Finals

Algeria is all set to welcome back AC Milan’s star midfielder, Ismael Bennacer, to the national team for the upcoming African Nations Cup finals. After seven months of recovery from a knee surgery, Bennacer returned to the league play with Milan and is now ready to make his appearance on the international platform.

Ismael Bennacer: From Recovery to Recall

Bennacer, 26, underwent a knee surgery in May due to a cartilage injury that kept him out of action for almost seven months. His recent return to league play with Milan has been a significant boost for the team. His last appearance for the national team was during the Nations Cup qualifiers in March, and his recall to the national team is a testament to his exceptional talent and resilience.

A Star-Studded Squad

Algeria’s coach, Djamel Belmadi, has selected a formidable team for the tournament, including Al-Ahli forward Riyad Mahrez, Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Rayan Ait Nouri, and AS Roma midfielder Houssem Aouar. However, West Ham’s Said Benrahma, initially included in the preliminary list, did not make the final 26-man team. This decision has been a topic of discussion among fans and analysts alike.

Algeria’s Journey in The African Nations Cup Finals

Algeria will kick off their Nations Cup finals journey against Angola on January 15. This will be followed by matches against Burkina Faso and Mauritania. The team is optimistic about their performance in the tournament, with a strong lineup and the return of their star player, Bennacer.

Meanwhile, AC Milan is in negotiations with the Algerian Football Federation to retain Bennacer for their crucial match against Cagliari in the Italian Cup on January 3. The club is hopeful that an agreement can be reached, allowing Bennacer to participate in the match before his departure for the African Nations Cup finals.

Africa Algeria Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

