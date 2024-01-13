AC Milan to Face AS Roma in Crucial Serie A Match at San Siro

This Sunday, the San Siro will host a pivotal clash in the Serie A as AC Milan squares off against AS Roma. This match comes on the heels of both teams’ recent exits from the Coppa Italia, where Atalanta bested Milan and Lazio got the better of Roma. The game, set to kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET on January 14, will be broadcast live on Paramount+.

Implications for Milan’s Campaign

The stakes are high for Milan, currently enjoying a winning streak after triumphs over Sassuolo and Empoli. Victory in this match would further solidify their standing in Serie A. Despite grappling with injuries, they have key players—Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao—set to take the field. They’ll be bolstered by the defensive prowess of Theo Hernandez and Simon Kjaer.

Roma’s Rebound Attempt

AS Roma, under the helm of the suspended Jose Mourinho, looks to make a comeback after their Coppa Italia setback. With the potential attacking duo of Andrea Belotti and Romelu Lukaku, they pose a significant threat. However, the participation of Paulo Dybala remains uncertain, adding an element of suspense.

Match Prediction

Given the current form and circumstances, the scales seem tipped towards Milan. The expected scoreline is 2-1 in favor of the home team. Regardless of the outcome, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter as two of Italy’s football giants battle it out on the pitch.