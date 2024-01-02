AC Milan Eyes Trabzonspor’s Nicolas Pepe as Potential Squad Addition

Italian giants AC Milan are reportedly eyeing Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe as a potential new addition to their squad in the next transfer window. The news has been reported by the reputable Italian sports publication, La Gazzetta dello Sport. Pepe is currently showcasing his footballing skills with Trabzonspor in the Turkish Super League. Despite an injury-riddled start to his time in Turkey, Pepe has managed to net two goals and provide one assist in just seven matches.

Pepe’s Journey to Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor was able to secure Pepe’s services without a transfer fee after his contract with Premier League giants Arsenal was cancelled. The Ivory Coast international was Arsenal’s record signing when he joined the North London club for a fee of £75 million, but his tenure at the club did not live up to expectations. Trabzonspor managed to swoop in and sign Pepe to a contract that runs until June 30, 2024.

Upcoming Absence

In the coming weeks, Pepe will be missing from the Trabzonspor lineup due to his involvement with the Ivory Coast National Team at the African Nations Cup. Depending on how far his national side progresses in the tournament, Pepe could be absent for up to nine games. This will be a significant loss for Trabzonspor, but it provides Pepe with an opportunity to represent his country on a grand stage.

Reflections and Advice

Pepe has been open about his decision to join Trabzonspor, discussing his injury issues and his relationship with former Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. The forward also took the opportunity to reflect on the challenges he faced in the Premier League. He offered some pearls of wisdom for young footballers, highlighting the importance of resilience and mental strength in overcoming the pressures and demands of professional football.