In a significant move towards sports sponsorship, Dubai-based multi-asset broker CFI Financial Group has forged a partnership with Italian football giants AC Milan. The collaboration crowns CFI as AC Milan's official online trading partner, linking the worlds of finance and football through their shared vision of excellence and progress.

Shared Vision: Excellence and Progress

With AC Milan's global influence, especially its newly established office in Dubai, this partnership promises unique opportunities to both parties. CFI clients and AC Milan supporters can expect exclusive experiences and promotions, while AC Milan's vast international fanbase offers CFI a fresh platform for global expansion.

AC Milan, with its rich history and dominant presence in Italy's competitive domestic league and pan-European leagues, aligns with CFI's commitment to industry leadership. As Maikel Oettle, AC Milan's chief commercial officer, noted, the partnership reflects shared values in excellence and progress.

AC Milan: Expanding Global Footprint

This collaboration is not just about sports sponsorship; it marks AC Milan's strategic expansion into the Middle East. The opening of a new office in Dubai is pivotal to cultivating relationships in the region. The club's principal partner, Emirates, and other commercial partnerships in the region, signal a sustained international presence.

CFI Financial Group: A Commitment to Sports Sponsorship

CFI Financial Group's co-founder and managing director, Hisham Mansour, expressed honor in collaborating with AC Milan. This partnership is a testament to CFI's continued engagement in sports sponsorships, which extends beyond AC Milan to a shirt sponsorship deal with Sheffield United for the 2023-24 English Premier League season.

Ultimately, this partnership between AC Milan and CFI is a celebration of shared principles, a commitment to achieving success in financial markets and football, and a testament to the power of sports sponsorship in marketing.