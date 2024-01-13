en English
Sports

Abrupt End to Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes’ WWE SmackDown Match: A Close Call

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:06 am EST
Abrupt End to Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes’ WWE SmackDown Match: A Close Call

In a shocking turn of events during a recent WWE SmackDown match, the battle between Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes came to an abrupt halt. The highly anticipated fight, a blend of power and skill, was stopped midway due to a concerning incident that could have been catastrophic.

Unexpected Twist in the Tale

The match was progressing with an electrifying display of wrestling prowess until a high-risk move off the top rope misfired. The miscalculated maneuver resulted in both Theory and Hayes enduring severe impacts to their necks. The gravity of the situation became apparent as the referee, sensing the potential danger, decided to call off the match immediately.

Immediate Medical Attention

Without any delay, medical personnel rushed into the ring to attend to the two wrestlers. The sight of the medical team tending to the wrestlers, lying motionless in the ring, sent waves of concern among the spectators and viewers alike. Despite the initial shock, there was a collective sigh of relief when it was reported that both wrestlers had sustained face contusions but were expected to be okay.

Awaiting Official Updates

While the abrupt ending of the match left fans anxious, they await further updates on the condition of Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes. WWE commentator Corey Graves assured viewers that updates would be shared via WWE’s official social media channels, reminding fans of the dangers of attempting such high-risk stunts. As of now, there has been no official statement released about the wrestlers’ condition post-incident.

The incident stands as a stark reminder of the risks associated with professional wrestling. It underscores the importance of safety precautions and the need for immediate medical attention when such unfortunate incidents occur. The wrestling community will undoubtedly be closely following updates on Theory and Hayes, hoping for their swift recovery and return to the ring.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

