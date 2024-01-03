en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Austria

Abigail Strate: Rising Star in Women’s Ski Jumping Secures Third Medal in Five Days

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
Abigail Strate: Rising Star in Women’s Ski Jumping Secures Third Medal in Five Days

Canadian ski jumper, Abigail Strate, has carved her name in the annals of sporting history with her phenomenal achievement at the World Cup women’s ski jumping event in Villach, Austria. Hailing from Calgary, Strate bagged a bronze medal, amassing a total of 233.6 points during the normal hill competition. This victory not only marks a significant milestone in her career but also highlights her as a rising star in the realm of women’s ski jumping.

Unstoppable Strate’s Podium Streak

Strate’s performance at the World Cup event was nothing short of sterling. Her feat in Austria came on the heels of her winning a silver medal in the large hill competition in Germany on Monday, and another bronze in the same category the previous Saturday. This makes it her second medal of the new year and her third within a span of just five days. An accomplishment that underlines her consistency and resilience, propelling her to a prominent position in the sport.

World Cup Standings

The World Cup women’s ski jumping event saw Nika Prevc of Slovenia emerge as the leader, clinching the gold medal with a total of 262.7 points. While Eva Pinkelnig of Austria secured a silver medal, scoring 236.7 points. Strate’s string of wins has significantly bolstered her position in the World Cup standings, catapulting her to the seventh spot in the 2023-24 World Cup women’s ski jumping rankings.

Future Prospects

Strate’s success at the World Cup event attests to her skill and determination, marking her as a contender to watch in the future competitions. Her meteoric rise in the sport is a testament to her unwavering dedication and an inspiration for aspiring ski jumpers worldwide. As she continues her ascent in the sport, fans and fellow athletes alike eagerly anticipate her future endeavors.

0
Austria Canada Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Austria

See more
1 min ago
Climate Change Impact and The Future of Rail Transport in Europe
The escalating impact of climate change is causing significant disruptions to Europe’s rail transport. In Austria, adverse weather conditions brought trains to a halt 1,900 times in 2023, as reported by the national railway company, BB. The rise in embankment and forest fires, track distortions, and the decline in protective forests are all attributed to
Climate Change Impact and The Future of Rail Transport in Europe
EVN AG Announces Details of its 95th Annual General Meeting
9 hours ago
EVN AG Announces Details of its 95th Annual General Meeting
Zumtobel Group AG Initiates Share Repurchases Under Buyback Program
10 hours ago
Zumtobel Group AG Initiates Share Repurchases Under Buyback Program
Groundbreaking Study Unveils Potential of Predicting Brain Metastasis in Melanoma Patients
4 hours ago
Groundbreaking Study Unveils Potential of Predicting Brain Metastasis in Melanoma Patients
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria
7 hours ago
Formula E Inks Media Partnership for Live Race Broadcasts in Germany, Austria
SFPI to Write Off €19m from Wo&Wo Acquisition; Shareholders Show Renewed Faith
8 hours ago
SFPI to Write Off €19m from Wo&Wo Acquisition; Shareholders Show Renewed Faith
Latest Headlines
World News
London Social Landlords Criticised Over Mismanagement
1 min
London Social Landlords Criticised Over Mismanagement
Aaditya Thackeray's Open Letter: A Scathing Indictment of the Shinde-Fadnavis Government
1 min
Aaditya Thackeray's Open Letter: A Scathing Indictment of the Shinde-Fadnavis Government
Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball's Firmament
2 mins
Layonel Ovalles: A Rising Star in Baseball's Firmament
Isaiah Bigelow: A Testament to Ongoing Development in College Basketball
2 mins
Isaiah Bigelow: A Testament to Ongoing Development in College Basketball
Hempfield Girls Basketball: A New Chapter of Success Under Coach Madison
2 mins
Hempfield Girls Basketball: A New Chapter of Success Under Coach Madison
Maine Citizens Rally for Gun Legislation Reform in Wake of Lewiston Tragedy
2 mins
Maine Citizens Rally for Gun Legislation Reform in Wake of Lewiston Tragedy
Igor Fraga: Blazing Trails in Real and Sim Racing Worlds
3 mins
Igor Fraga: Blazing Trails in Real and Sim Racing Worlds
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
3 mins
Nolan Thiessen: Curling Canada's New CEO With a Vision for Inclusivity
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
3 mins
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
56 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
57 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app