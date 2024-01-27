Abidjan Diaries: A Journalist's Tale of Football, Language, and Survival

When the sun set over Abidjan, the city pulsated with the rhythmic beats of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON). Tony Ubani, a seasoned journalist for Vanguard News, found himself immersed in the city's unique blend of football fever and language barriers. His narrative is a captivating tapestry of football rivalry, cultural nuances, and a sobering brush with danger.
In the Heart of Abidjan
Abidjan, the sparkling city of Cote d'Ivoire, thrummed with the energy of AFCON. Yet, for Ubani and his Nigerian colleagues, it posed the unique challenge of a language barrier. French, the city's preferred language, was a stumbling block for these English speakers. Ubani narrates, with a touch of humor, an incident where a Nigerian correspondent responded 'Ronaldo' to a lady's 'merci', leading to a puzzling round of laughter.
Football Rivalry and Light-Hearted Banter
The football rivalry between Ghana, Cameroon, and Nigeria became a focal point, adding a dash of competitive spice to the mix. With Ghana being eliminated from the tournament, the rivalry was sprinkled with light-hearted banter among the football fans. The spirit of the game, combined with a healthy competition, created a vibrant atmosphere that was uniquely African.
A Sobering Brush with Danger
However, amidst the cheer and camaraderie, a serious note was struck. News broke of an accident involving journalists covering AFCON. Many suffered minor injuries, with the bus driver and assistant falling into the severely hurt category. Ubani, safe but shaken, reflects on his own safety, expressing gratitude for being unharmed and citing his faith as his shield in this foreign land.
Breaking Barriers in Football
In a parallel narrative, Bouchra Karboubi, a female referee from Morocco, has been breaking gender barriers and familial opposition to officiate at AFCON. Having refereed matches in both men's and women's leagues, her ultimate goal is to oversee a match at the men's World Cup. Despite the hurdles, she remains unwavering in her quest to break new ground in the world of football officiating.