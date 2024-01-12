en English
Philippines

Abed Yusop Returns Home: Joins Blacklist Rivalry for Asia Pacific Predator League 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Abed Yusop Returns Home: Joins Blacklist Rivalry for Asia Pacific Predator League 2024

Renowned Filipino Dota 2 professional, Abed Yusop, has signaled a triumphant return to his homeland after a significant stint overseas. Yusop has joined forces with Blacklist Rivalry, a homegrown Filipino esports team, as they gear up for the much-anticipated Asia Pacific Predator League 2024. Having previously played for high-profile North American teams such as Evil Geniuses and Shopify Rebellion, Yusop brings a wealth of international experience to his new team.

Abed’s Career Overseas

While playing on foreign shores, Yusop rubbed shoulders with some of the world’s finest Dota 2 professionals. However, his teams struggled to clinch championships, a fact that disappointed fans and led to calls for the Filipino’s return. Both Evil Geniuses and Shopify Rebellion failed to make a significant mark at The International tournaments in 2021, 2022, and 2023, finishing outside the top eight each time. Despite these setbacks, Yusop’s teams have had their share of success, securing silver medals at several major tournaments.

Blacklist Rivalry’s Stellar Performance

Blacklist Rivalry, now boasting a formidable roster featuring both Yusop and Kim Gabbi Santos, has been a force to be reckoned with in the Predator League. The team has displayed exceptional form, securing a flawless 4-0 record in the group stages. Their dominance has earned them a coveted spot in the upcoming Predator League playoffs.

Mall of Asia Arena: The Battlefield Awaits

The playoffs are set to take place at the iconic Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on January 13th. It is a fitting homecoming for Yusop, who expressed his excitement at the prospect of playing in his native country once again. The timing, it seems, could not have been better. As the esports world watches with bated breath, the stage is set for what could be a defining moment in Filipino Dota 2 history.

Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

