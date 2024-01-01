Abdul Muhaimin Triumphs at Lawas Powerboat Race

Bruneian powerboat maestro, Abdul Muhaimin bin Armaini, has left an indelible mark at the Lawas Powerboat Race, a prestigious international powerboat racing event. This impressive feat follows on the heels of his triumphant performance at the Sibuti Powerboat Race in Sarawak, further cementing his stature in the high-octane world of powerboat racing.

Muhaimin’s Stellar Performance

Abdul Muhaimin, competing under the banner of the Raja Kerbau Gemilang Racing Team for the Powerboat Association of Brunei Darussalam (PBLBD), showcased his prowess over the course of the event.

The competition took place from December 22 to 24 at the scenic Lawas Waterfront, organized by the renowned Kasela Group. In the highly contested 30hp two-piston category, Muhaimin secured a commendable second-place finish in the first race, only to outdo his performance by seizing victory in the second race.

Dominance in the 30hp Three-Piston Category

In the 30hp three-piston category, Muhaimin demonstrated sheer dominance by clinching the top spot in both races. His victories not only attest to his individual skill and determination but also spotlight the competitive strength of the Raja Kerbau Gemilang Racing Team and, by extension, the Powerboat Association of Brunei Darussalam.

Prizes and Recognition

The accolades were presented by Awangku Jinal Abedin bin Dato Pengiran Haji Jawa, the Political Secretary to the Sarawak Premier. The Borneo Bulletin, a leading English daily in Brunei, reported on Abdul Muhaimin’s extraordinary achievements. Published by Brunei Press, the newspaper is recognized as a primary source of local and international news, as well as business information in the region.

Abdul Muhaimin bin Armaini’s performance at the Lawas Powerboat Race is a testament to the high caliber of talent in Brunei’s powerboat racing circuit. His success not only raises the bar of expectations but also ignites hope for future victories in the challenging yet exhilarating arena of international powerboat racing.