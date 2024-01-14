Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Set to Make UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to welcome a new face to its roster. After a commendable performance in Dana White’s Contender Series, mixed martial artist Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady has earned a spot in the illustrious promotion. The 28-year-old fighter from Fortis MMA is scheduled to make his debut against Loik Radzhabov in an upcoming UFC Fight Night event on March 2nd. The fight will take place at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Selwady’s Journey to the UFC

Al-Selwady’s entrance into the UFC comes on the heels of a five-fight winning streak, which includes a victory over former Cage Warriors champion George Hardwick. This win, which took place during Dana White’s Contender Series, marked a pivotal moment in Al-Selwady’s career, securing his contract with the UFC. With a professional record of 15 wins and 3 losses, Al-Selwady’s performance has certainly caught the attention of the UFC and its fans.

On the Other Side of the Octagon: Loik Radzhabov

Al-Selwady’s opponent, Loik Radzhabov, is no stranger to the UFC, having had two fights in the promotion. Radzhabov’s record stands at 17 wins, 5 losses, and 1 draw. His most recent fight ended in a loss to Mateusz Rebecki, a setback he’s looking to rebound from in his upcoming bout with Al-Selwady. Prior to this loss, Radzhabov had achieved consecutive victories over Zach Zane and the previously undefeated Esteban Ribovics.

Anticipation for the Fight Night

As fight fans eagerly await the UFC Fight Night, the match between Al-Selwady and Radzhabov promises to be a thrilling encounter. Both fighters bring distinct skill sets and strengths to the octagon, which will undoubtedly result in a captivating clash. While the UFC has yet to officially announce the fight, sources have confirmed the booking.