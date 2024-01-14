en English
Saudi Arabia

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady Gears Up for UFC Debut Against Loik Radzhabov

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:34 pm EST
After delivering a masterclass performance on Dana White’s Contender Series, Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady is poised to make his UFC debut against Loik Radzhabov. The highly-anticipated match is set to take place on March 2 at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Selwady’s Journey to the UFC

Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady earned his coveted UFC contract by triumphing over former Cage Warriors champion George Hardwick at Dana White’s Contender Series 58 in August. The unanimous decision victory cemented his place as a fighter to watch. Al-Selwady comes into this high-stakes battle on a five-fight winning streak, further amplifying the anticipation around his debut.

Radzhabov’s Road to Redemption

On the other side of the octagon, Loik Radzhabov, with a record of 17-5-1 and a UFC record of 1-1, is looking to reclaim his winning form. His recent loss to Mateusz Rebecki at UFC on ESPN 5 in June was a setback, but prior to that, Radzhabov had achieved consecutive victories over Zach Zane and Esteban Ribovics. The clash with Al-Selwady presents an opportunity for Radzhabov to bounce back and re-establish his presence in the UFC.

Anticipation Builds for UFC Fight Night

The upcoming UFC Fight Night event in Riyadh promises to be a thrilling spectacle, with Al-Selwady’s debut adding to the excitement. While the fight details have been confirmed by sources, there has not been an official announcement from the UFC as yet. However, the current UFC Saudi Arabia lineup suggests that fight fans are in for a night of memorable action.

Saudi Arabia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

