Abby Pohlkamp Leads St. Scholastica to Back-to-back Victories

Abby Pohlkamp, the star hockey player, spearheaded the St. Scholastica women’s team to two consecutive victories against the Concordia Cobbers over the weekend. In the first game, Pohlkamp demonstrated an exceptional performance by achieving a hat trick and playing a pivotal role in the Saints securing a 4-3 overtime win. Pohlkamp’s heroics included scoring the decisive goal that secured the victory for the Saints.

Pohlkamp Continues Scoring Streak

The following day, Pohlkamp continued her impressive performance by netting two goals in a 3-0 victory. One of her goals was an unassisted power play, showcasing her individual skill and ability. Lauryn Hull further added to the score with an empty net goal, thereby sealing the win for the Saints.

Saints’ Defense Holds Strong

Despite Concordia outshooting St. Scholastica, the Cobbers were unable to score. The credit goes to Saint’s goalie Ashlea Arvidson who successfully defended all 30 shots from the Cobbers. This defense was a significant contributor to the Saints’ victory and further highlighted their superior game strategy and execution.

Impact on Concordia’s Season Record

The loss further impacted Concordia’s season record, leaving them with a 0-7-1 standing in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and a 4-10-1 overall record. The Cobbers are now scheduled to face Bethel in another two-game series the following weekend. The upcoming games will be crucial for Concordia to turn their season around and improve their standings.

The performance of Abby Pohlkamp over the weekend has been nothing short of remarkable and has significantly contributed to the Saints’ success. In the world of women’s hockey, Pohlkamp’s name is now synonymous with victory and resilience.