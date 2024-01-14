en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Hockey

Abby Pohlkamp Leads St. Scholastica to Back-to-back Victories

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
Abby Pohlkamp Leads St. Scholastica to Back-to-back Victories

Abby Pohlkamp, the star hockey player, spearheaded the St. Scholastica women’s team to two consecutive victories against the Concordia Cobbers over the weekend. In the first game, Pohlkamp demonstrated an exceptional performance by achieving a hat trick and playing a pivotal role in the Saints securing a 4-3 overtime win. Pohlkamp’s heroics included scoring the decisive goal that secured the victory for the Saints.

Pohlkamp Continues Scoring Streak

The following day, Pohlkamp continued her impressive performance by netting two goals in a 3-0 victory. One of her goals was an unassisted power play, showcasing her individual skill and ability. Lauryn Hull further added to the score with an empty net goal, thereby sealing the win for the Saints.

Saints’ Defense Holds Strong

Despite Concordia outshooting St. Scholastica, the Cobbers were unable to score. The credit goes to Saint’s goalie Ashlea Arvidson who successfully defended all 30 shots from the Cobbers. This defense was a significant contributor to the Saints’ victory and further highlighted their superior game strategy and execution.

Impact on Concordia’s Season Record

The loss further impacted Concordia’s season record, leaving them with a 0-7-1 standing in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and a 4-10-1 overall record. The Cobbers are now scheduled to face Bethel in another two-game series the following weekend. The upcoming games will be crucial for Concordia to turn their season around and improve their standings.

The performance of Abby Pohlkamp over the weekend has been nothing short of remarkable and has significantly contributed to the Saints’ success. In the world of women’s hockey, Pohlkamp’s name is now synonymous with victory and resilience.

0
Hockey Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Hockey

See more
30 seconds ago
Thrilling High School Hockey Game: Warriors Triumph over Red Rangers
In a riveting match that was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, the Warriors faced the Red Rangers in an unforgettable high school hockey game. The game was a display of unyielding resilience, strategic maneuvers, and raw passion for the sport. It was an evening that bore witness to the essence of sportsmanship in the
Thrilling High School Hockey Game: Warriors Triumph over Red Rangers
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
9 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
9 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Lewiston Blue Devils Triumph Over Thornton Academy Trojans in a Tight Hockey Clash
41 mins ago
Lewiston Blue Devils Triumph Over Thornton Academy Trojans in a Tight Hockey Clash
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
8 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
9 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
Latest Headlines
World News
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
13 seconds
Nick Saban's Retirement: An End of an Era in College Football
Illinois State Redbirds Set to Battle Valparaiso Beacons in College Basketball Clash
17 seconds
Illinois State Redbirds Set to Battle Valparaiso Beacons in College Basketball Clash
Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy
18 seconds
Harish Rao Demands ₹15,000 Honorarium for Autorickshaw Drivers Amid Free Travel Policy Controversy
UCSB Gauchos vs. Long Beach State Beach: A Big West Showdown on the Horizon
24 seconds
UCSB Gauchos vs. Long Beach State Beach: A Big West Showdown on the Horizon
Veganism: Beyond a Diet, A Commitment to Ethical Living
28 seconds
Veganism: Beyond a Diet, A Commitment to Ethical Living
Eyes Wide Shut Conference: A Stand Against Human Trafficking in California
30 seconds
Eyes Wide Shut Conference: A Stand Against Human Trafficking in California
Thrilling High School Hockey Game: Warriors Triumph over Red Rangers
31 seconds
Thrilling High School Hockey Game: Warriors Triumph over Red Rangers
Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Giants
35 seconds
Loyola Marymount Lions vs. Pacific Tigers: A Battle of WCC Giants
Cartwheel For A Cure: Competition, Camaraderie, and a Cause at Massapequa Gymnastics Meet
37 seconds
Cartwheel For A Cure: Competition, Camaraderie, and a Cause at Massapequa Gymnastics Meet
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app