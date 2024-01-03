Abby Misier: A Record-Breaking Milestone in High School Basketball

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, Abby Misier, a senior center for the Hightstown High varsity girls’ basketball team, made history by becoming the first female player to surpass the 1,000-point threshold in the 2023-24 high school season. This momentous achievement was realized during a riveting game against Princeton High, where Misier’s 24-point contribution led her team to a triumphant 58-46 victory.

A Historic Milestone

Entering the game, Misier was just eight points shy of the 1,000-point landmark. A scoring machine, Misier has consistently hit over 20 points in each game this season, making her feat inevitable. However, the game against Princeton High was not just about scoring. Misier showcased her versatile basketball skills with an additional 15 rebounds, five blocked shots, two steals, and two assists, further demonstrating her vital contribution to the team’s success.

The Game-Changing Run

During the game, the Rams went on an extraordinary 34-4 run over the second and third quarters. Misier, undeterred by Princeton’s sturdy defense, scored 14 of these points, proving instrumental in this decisive moment. Her scoring milestone, while personal, marked a significant achievement for her team, driving them to victory and etching their name in the annals of high school basketball.

Looking Ahead

Misier’s accomplishments are not limited to her scoring prowess. She is also within reach of another impressive milestone, being just over 100 rebounds away from amassing 1,000 career rebounds. Misier attributes her basketball success to her height, a family gift, and her relentless work ethic to maximize her on-court potential. With her commitment to LeMoyne College, she is set to continue her basketball journey at the collegiate level, carrying with her a legacy of high school success and a drive to reach new heights.