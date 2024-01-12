en English
Business

AB InBev Champions Responsible Drinking with Olympic Sponsorship

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:23 am EST
AB InBev Champions Responsible Drinking with Olympic Sponsorship

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the maker of globally acclaimed beer brands such as Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois, has officially inked a sponsorship agreement, ascending to the status of a Worldwide Olympic Partner for the subsequent trio of Olympic Games. This commitment commences with the imminent Paris 2024 Summer Olympics, encompasses the 2026 Winter Olympics set to take place in Milan, and concludes with the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Corona Cero: A Symbol of Responsible Alcohol Consumption

In an intriguing twist, AB InBev has elected its alcohol-free variant, Corona Cero, to be the official beer of the Paris 2024 Games. This strategic choice is perceived as an element of the company’s overarching ambition to advocate responsible alcohol consumption and moderation—a stance that resonates with a rising trend among beverage manufacturers to align with shifting consumer predilections towards minimized alcohol intake.

A Prestigious Merge

The financial intricacies of the sponsorship remain undisclosed by AB InBev. The company now occupies a space within an esteemed ensemble of top-tier Olympic sponsors, a group that has seen an augmentation in value and is a significant revenue stream for the International Olympic Committee. Among the other sponsors for the Paris Olympics is the luxury behemoth LVMH, slated to supply Moet Hennessy champagnes and spirits as part of the hospitality programs during the Games.

Health and Wellness: A Broader Commitment

AB InBev’s sponsorship of Paris 2024 is in harmony with its wider dedication to health and wellness, as demonstrated by the company’s selection of Michelob ULTRA, a light beer with a mere 3.5 percent alcohol content, as the official beer for the Los Angeles Games. This move further emphasizes the company’s alignment with global trends favoring moderation and responsible consumption.

Business Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

