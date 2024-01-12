en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

AB InBev Becomes First Beer Sponsor of the Olympic Games

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:35 pm EST
AB InBev Becomes First Beer Sponsor of the Olympic Games

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewing company, has announced a historic partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), becoming the first ever beer brand to sponsor the Olympic Games. This groundbreaking alliance will span from the Paris 2024 Summer Games to the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games.

Corona Cero: The Spotlight of the Partnership

The non-alcoholic beer Corona Cero, containing less than 0.5% alcohol by volume, is the chosen brand for this collaboration. AB InBev is tapping into the burgeoning low-alcohol market segment, with Corona Cero fitting perfectly into this evolving trend. The sponsorship announcement comes on the heels of AB InBev’s recent strategy shift to emphasize marketing on sporting and music events, following a dip in Bud Light sales due to conservative boycotts sparked by a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

AB InBev’s Strategic Pivot

With this partnership, AB InBev attempts to leverage the local nature of beer, sourcing ingredients and producing beer in local communities where it operates. This local-centric model has allowed the beer industry to remain resilient amid global supply chain issues. The deal holds significant implications for AB InBev, providing a platform for brand visibility at one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.

Significance and Implications

Becoming a Worldwide Olympic Partner through 2028, AB InBev is proud to be the first beer sponsor for the Olympics. The partnership aims to promote responsible consumption while engaging with billions of fans globally. The deal includes marketing rights for the International Paralympic Committee and the Paralympic Games, reflecting AB InBev’s commitment to supporting sport and athletes. This move marks a historic moment, as the International Olympic Committee has never before signed a beer or alcohol brand for its global event. The value of the deal, although undisclosed, is expected to be significant, considering some sponsors pay over $300 million to be part of the Olympic Partner program.

0
Business Olympics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Dow Jones Posts Weekly Gain Despite Friday Downtick; Inflation Data Indicates Potential Rate Cuts
Despite a downtick on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a weekly gain, closing down by 118.04 points, a 0.31% decrease, ending at 37,592.98. The S&P 500 saw a slight increase of 0.08% to close at 4,783.83, and the Nasdaq Composite ended the day nearly flat, gaining 0.02% to close at 14,972.76. Major Players’
Dow Jones Posts Weekly Gain Despite Friday Downtick; Inflation Data Indicates Potential Rate Cuts
Allcargo Gati Exhibits Solid Growth with 7% YoY and 6% QoQ Increase in Cargo Volume
8 mins ago
Allcargo Gati Exhibits Solid Growth with 7% YoY and 6% QoQ Increase in Cargo Volume
India's Inflation Surges to a Four-Month High Amidst Mixed Economic Indicators
8 mins ago
India's Inflation Surges to a Four-Month High Amidst Mixed Economic Indicators
LG Electronics Powers Up EV Infrastructure with New Charging Station Factory in U.S
3 mins ago
LG Electronics Powers Up EV Infrastructure with New Charging Station Factory in U.S
Just Dial Reports Impressive Q3 Results: Significant Surge in Profits and Revenue
5 mins ago
Just Dial Reports Impressive Q3 Results: Significant Surge in Profits and Revenue
Major Tanker Companies Halt Red Sea Traffic: A Reaction to U.S. and British Airstrikes
5 mins ago
Major Tanker Companies Halt Red Sea Traffic: A Reaction to U.S. and British Airstrikes
Latest Headlines
World News
Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed Turns Sleep into Nightmare for Woman
7 seconds
Eastern Brown Snake Bite in Bed Turns Sleep into Nightmare for Woman
Jessica Pegula Withdraws from Adelaide International 2024: A Shocking Turn of Events
5 mins
Jessica Pegula Withdraws from Adelaide International 2024: A Shocking Turn of Events
Tech Mogul Bryan Johnson Invests in Reversing Age: A Look into his Anti-Aging Skincare Regimen
6 mins
Tech Mogul Bryan Johnson Invests in Reversing Age: A Look into his Anti-Aging Skincare Regimen
Budget 2024 Wishlist: Advocacy for More R&D Tax Breaks and Boosted Healthcare Spending
7 mins
Budget 2024 Wishlist: Advocacy for More R&D Tax Breaks and Boosted Healthcare Spending
Somalia's President Mohamud and UN Secretary-General Guterres Discuss Key Issues
7 mins
Somalia's President Mohamud and UN Secretary-General Guterres Discuss Key Issues
Lakapi Samoa CEO Refutes Allegations of Holding Back Players
12 mins
Lakapi Samoa CEO Refutes Allegations of Holding Back Players
A Glimpse into Samoa and Fiji: From Economic Developments to Political Scandals
13 mins
A Glimpse into Samoa and Fiji: From Economic Developments to Political Scandals
Zambia's Political Landscape: Cornelius Mweetwa Warns of More 'Imingalato' in 2024
13 mins
Zambia's Political Landscape: Cornelius Mweetwa Warns of More 'Imingalato' in 2024
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app