AB InBev Becomes First Beer Sponsor of the Olympic Games

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewing company, has announced a historic partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), becoming the first ever beer brand to sponsor the Olympic Games. This groundbreaking alliance will span from the Paris 2024 Summer Games to the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Games.

Corona Cero: The Spotlight of the Partnership

The non-alcoholic beer Corona Cero, containing less than 0.5% alcohol by volume, is the chosen brand for this collaboration. AB InBev is tapping into the burgeoning low-alcohol market segment, with Corona Cero fitting perfectly into this evolving trend. The sponsorship announcement comes on the heels of AB InBev’s recent strategy shift to emphasize marketing on sporting and music events, following a dip in Bud Light sales due to conservative boycotts sparked by a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

AB InBev’s Strategic Pivot

With this partnership, AB InBev attempts to leverage the local nature of beer, sourcing ingredients and producing beer in local communities where it operates. This local-centric model has allowed the beer industry to remain resilient amid global supply chain issues. The deal holds significant implications for AB InBev, providing a platform for brand visibility at one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events.

Significance and Implications

Becoming a Worldwide Olympic Partner through 2028, AB InBev is proud to be the first beer sponsor for the Olympics. The partnership aims to promote responsible consumption while engaging with billions of fans globally. The deal includes marketing rights for the International Paralympic Committee and the Paralympic Games, reflecting AB InBev’s commitment to supporting sport and athletes. This move marks a historic moment, as the International Olympic Committee has never before signed a beer or alcohol brand for its global event. The value of the deal, although undisclosed, is expected to be significant, considering some sponsors pay over $300 million to be part of the Olympic Partner program.