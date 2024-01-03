Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About ‘Life-Changing’ Ayahuasca Experience

Aaron Rodgers, the celebrated quarterback for the New York Jets and four-time NFL MVP, recently revealed his transformative encounter with ayahuasca on the Pat McAfee Show. Ayahuasca, a potent psychoactive brew renowned for its hallucinatory effects, is often linked with spiritual and therapeutic explorations.

Rodgers’ Ayahuasca Journey

Rodgers, known for his ventures into alternative medicine, painted his ayahuasca experience as ‘life-changing.’ He signaled his plan to partake in a similar ceremony during the forthcoming off-season. While he underscored the personal profundity of his experience, Rodgers stopped short of openly endorsing it to others, alluding to the likelihood of people misattributing fault for their own experiences.

Unveiling His Ayahuasca Use

In 2022, Rodgers disclosed his use of ayahuasca in an interview with NBC Sports reporter Peter King. He indicated that it fostered a heightened sense of self-love and an amplified ability to fully dedicate himself to his teammates, loved ones, and relationships.

Introspective Retreat

Rodgers also embarked on a four-day darkness retreat in an underground room in southern Oregon, which he leveraged as a chance to ponder his future in the NFL. This reflective period transpired after he ruptured his Achilles during his debut with the Jets and prior to his return to practice on December 20.