Aaron Rodgers: New Jersey's Most Searched NFL Player

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback for the New York Jets, shines as the most searched NFL player in New Jersey, registering an average of 127,400 monthly searches on Google. This revelation comes from a comprehensive study conducted by BettingSites, which analyzed search data from the past year to spotlight the most popular NFL figures across the US.

Travis Kelce: A Close Second

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, claimed the second position in the state's search rankings. His public relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift partly fuels his popularity. Jalen Hurts, quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, secured the third spot in New Jersey's search index.

Aaron Rodgers: A Tri-State Area Favorite

Rodgers' popularity isn't confined to New Jersey. He tops the most searched NFL player list in the entire tri-state area, encompassing New York and Connecticut. The quarterback led in 13 states overall. Despite his regional dominance, Rodgers fell short of the highest national search count, a title held by Kelce, who led the search charts in 31 states.

Rodgers and Kelce: Rivals On and Off the Field

Beyond their competitive spirit on the field, Rodgers and Kelce have developed an off-field rivalry. The two NFL stars hold opposing views on medical freedom and the COVID vaccine. Rodgers, a vocal critic of Kelce's endorsement of the vaccine as a Pfizer spokesman, has stirred controversy. Despite the contentious discourse, Kelce manages to hold the upper hand in search popularity nationwide over the past 12 months.