Aaron Judge Expresses Respect for 'God Bless America', Honoring Veterans

New York Yankees captain, Aaron Judge, has openly expressed his deep-seated admiration for the patriotic song, 'God Bless America.' The tune echoes through the Yankee Stadium, a tradition established in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks. Judge's personal reasons for singing the anthem are steeped in respect and gratitude for veterans honored on the field, acknowledging their service and sacrifices.

A Tribute to Veterans

Judge's patriotism, he emphasized, draws inspiration from the valor of World War II veterans and remains untethered to political motivations. It's a tribute, he hopes, fans will join in, viewing it as an opportunity to thank those who serve. This includes soldiers, sailors, Marines, policemen, and firefighters - the many faces of service and sacrifice.

'God Bless America' Under Scrutiny

The tradition of singing 'God Bless America' during games, however, came under scrutiny. This came to pass when the Yankees ceased using Kate Smith's 1939 rendition in 2019. Her past songs, containing racist lyrics, were brought into the spotlight, leading to the team now employing Robert Merrill's version.

Judge's Role in Yankees' Quest for Glory

Judge's steadfast commitment to patriotism mirrors his leadership role on the team, as the Yankees set their sights on capturing their first World Series title since 2009. Manager Aaron Boone has announced that Judge, in line with the team's strategy for the upcoming season, will take his position in center field during spring training.