Aaron Bullock Sets Sights on NSW Jockeys’ Premiership: A Day at the Gunnedah Races

Aaron Bullock, a top jockey in the New South Wales (NSW) circuit, is gearing up for an intense day of competition at the Gunnedah races on Tuesday. The seasoned jockey has an impressive lineup of six mounts and his performance could significantly tip the scales in his favor in the ongoing NSW jockeys’ premiership race.

A Close Contest for the Title

Currently, Bullock finds himself in a neck-to-neck race with fellow jockeys Tyler Schiller and Ashley Morgan for the coveted title of the leading rider in the state. Bullock’s form has been commendable of late, securing 10 victories in his last 50 rides, a testament to his skill and tenacity.

Bullock’s Day Begins with Wanda River

The day’s events kick-off for Bullock with Wanda River in the H & M Refrigeration Maiden Plate, a compelling 1300m race. Wanda River, trained by Sue Grills, is a horse that has demonstrated potential in its short career, boasting five placings in a total of eight starts.

A Strong Lineup of Mounts

Following Wanda River, Bullock has a promising lineup of rides including Smoke On The Water, Outta De Lady, Rolled Gold, and Rapid Ruby. Each race is a step towards the premiership title and a reflection of Bullock’s unwavering commitment to his craft. His recent ride, DIZE, secured a respectable third place in the Horsepower Class 1 Handicap 1000 Metres race, adding to Bullock’s impressive tally.

The outcome of the Gunnedah races could very well dictate the direction of the NSW jockeys’ premiership. With a strong lineup and an unwavering determination, Aaron Bullock is undoubtedly a jockey to watch.