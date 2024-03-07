Aakriti Vohra: Championing Football's Rise and Inclusivity in Cricket-Dominant India

Within the pulsating world of sports marketing, Aakriti Vohra stands out as a beacon of innovation and dedication. As the Global Networking Delegate of LALIGA, she has not only spearheaded the league's exponential growth in India but has also laid the groundwork for grassroots initiatives aiming to nurture sportspersons from underrepresented communities. Her strategies and vision are reshaping the contours of football fandom in a nation traditionally dominated by cricket, marking a significant shift in the Indian sports landscape.
Strategic Growth and Local Engagement
Since taking the helm at LALIGA's India operations, Vohra has orchestrated a remarkable surge in the league's popularity. Through localization of digital content, engaging with fans via massive screenings, and partnering with stakeholders for football development projects, she has significantly increased LALIGA's presence in India. This approach has not only captivated millions of new fans but also created a more inclusive sporting ecosystem, providing a platform for underrepresented groups to shine.
Empowering Female Football Aspirants
In a landscape where opportunities for female footballers are scarce, Vohra has been instrumental in paving the way for aspirants like Kajol D'Souza. From nurturing talents at LALIGA Football Schools to offering scholarships for training in Madrid, her efforts are ensuring that female athletes receive the recognition and opportunities they deserve. This focus on female empowerment within the sport is creating role models and inspiring a new generation of footballers.
Overcoming Challenges and Looking Ahead
Despite the challenges of promoting a less dominant sport in a cricket-crazy nation, Vohra's strategies have proven effective. Her endeavors in grassroots development, coupled with a focus on inclusivity, are slowly but surely increasing women's football's popularity in India. With a vision to further grow women's football and make the sport accessible to all, Vohra's leadership is setting the stage for a brighter future for football in India, where the game is appreciated and celebrated across genders and communities.