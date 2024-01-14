en English
India

Aaj Tak’s ‘Sabse Tez’ Awards 2024: A Battle of Newsworthy Personalities

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Aaj Tak’s ‘Sabse Tez’ Awards 2024: A Battle of Newsworthy Personalities

Anticipation quivers in the air as the ‘Sabse Tez’ awards by Aaj Tak are set to return in 2024. The awards, which are decided entirely by audience voting, aim to honor the most newsworthy personalities of 2023. Spanning five distinct categories, the awards will be presented during a live broadcast this Sunday at 9 pm, making for a riveting watch.

Categories and Contenders

The ‘Sabse Tez’ awards encompass a wide range of categories. These include best actor (both male and female), best politician, best chief minister, and best cricketer. Each category is graced by noteworthy finalists who have captured the public’s attention, warranting their nomination.

For the ‘Sabse Tez’ actor, the male contenders are Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh. The female category features Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, and Shraddha Kapoor.

Political and Administrative Nominees

The political landscape has its own set of contenders. The category includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, and Mamata Banerjee. Furthermore, the chief ministers who have made a mark include Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Arvind Kejriwal.

Sporting Excellence

Lastly, the sports category showcases the cricketers who have enthralled audiences with their performances. The nominees are Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Virat Kohli, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The ‘Sabse Tez’ awards promise to be an exciting event, revealing who was ‘sabse tez’ or ‘the fastest’ in capturing the attention and hearts of the public in various fields.

India Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

